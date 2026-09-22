Minnesota Fishing Hall Of Fame 2026 Banquet

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The Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame banquet is approaching, and you can still attend to help honor individuals who have helped shape Minnesota's fishing legacy.

LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame annual banquet is fast approaching, and tickets are still available to attend this evening event to help honor individuals who have helped shape Minnesota's fishing legacy.Join fishing industry professionals, legendary guides, tournament anglers, and Minnesota fishing enthusiasts for an evening of fun and fellowship. The 2026 Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, October 2, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation Center in Little Falls, MN.The 2026 Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame Inductees include: Brian“Bro” Brosdahl, Steve Carney, Ron Kiffmeyer, Marine General, and Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle.Learn how to attend here; each ticket includes dinner.Table sponsorships are still available and are a great way to take your company and friends out for a night of fun as we celebrate our incredible fishing industry, with its deep roots and iconic individuals in Minnesota.Funds raised from the event go to further the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame's goal of preserving and sharing the rich histories of the anglers and businesses that have helped create and shape our fishing culture and guide it into the next generation of Minnesota's anglers. Learn from those who paved the way, creating so many pivotal products, ideas, and“how-to” knowledge that made a true difference in the fishing legacy of Minnesota.About Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame: The Hall and The Museum a 501(C)(3) Nonprofit Organization. The Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota promotes angling in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and honors those individuals and organizations who have contributed so much to our fishing legacy. As a non-profit outreach organization, we're dedicated to teaching Minnesotans about our state's fishing history and preserving its future.

Glenn Walker

Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

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Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame 2026 Banquet News Provided By Providence Marketing Group September 22, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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