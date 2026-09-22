Hanzala Omar's 11-Year Reinvention Leads Stonebridge Creative Technologies Into Its Next Phase Of AI Expansion

Hanzala Omar, Founder and CEO of Stonebridge Creative Technologies LLC.

Following the launch of Sophia Bennett, Stonebridge is preparing a 2027 expansion of its AI and R&D work for businesses and professionals.

- Hanzala Omar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stonebridge Creative Technologies LLC is preparing the next phase of its artificial intelligence and research and development program, with plans to begin extending its proprietary technology beyond Stonebridge's own client experience in 2027.

The company plans to adapt the technology and operating framework behind Sophia Bennett, its recently launched AI consultant, for different businesses, industries and professional niches. A second part of the expansion will focus on making sophisticated AI, AEO(answer engine optimization) visibility and digital authority systems easier for smaller businesses and professionals to adopt without requiring them to build those capabilities internally.

For founder and CEO Hanzala Omar, the direction is connected to a problem he began confronting more than a decade ago.

In 2015, while still in his teens, Omar began rebuilding the publishing-services operation that preceded Stonebridge. The business was close to financial collapse.

At the center of the problem was a disconnect between what was being sold and what happened afterward. Projects could be promised before the people responsible for delivery had confirmed whether the scope or timeline was realistic. Once payment was made, communication could become fragmented as clients moved from one person or department to another.

There was also a more fundamental problem with how success was being measured. A project could be considered complete because the agreed work had been delivered, even when it had not produced the outcome the client originally came for.

Omar says he did not understand that distinction immediately.

"When I was younger, I thought selling was everything," he said. "If I brought a project in, I thought I had done my job. It took me time to understand that the sale is where the responsibility begins. The real outcome is whether the client gets where they were trying to go."

That realization changed how the business was structured.

Stonebridge does not operate a conventional sales department. New clients are handled by its business development team, but the same people remain involved as projects move into execution. The model is intended to reduce the handoff between the people who first understood the client's objective and the people responsible for delivering against it.

Omar also began removing roles and processes that added operational weight without adding enough accountability.

"I would rather have five people who take responsibility for the outcome than a hundred people who only take responsibility for their part," he said.

The company's evolution did not stop with publishing.

As client needs began crossing into media, public relations, authority building, marketing and technology, the business expanded around those connected needs rather than treating them as unrelated transactions.

By 2019, artificial intelligence was becoming another part of that thinking.

The release of GPT-2 and the wider discussion around generative AI brought growing concern about which jobs the technology might eventually replace. Omar was interested in a different question: what parts of the work could technology make more consistent, efficient and useful?

"I never really saw it as us against AI," he said. "I saw it as a tool that could make the work easier, the product better and the delivery more consistent. The question was where it should help and where human judgment still mattered."

Stonebridge began using and developing AI-related systems across client and internal work, including integrations, automation, assistants, workflows, internal systems, client-facing implementations and related technology projects.

Eleven years later, Stonebridge's operating history includes 2,752 authority campaigns delivered for companies, individuals, products and services, along with 1,433 AI-related projects across those areas.

Sophia Bennett, introduced publicly in August 2026, is the most visible expression of that work so far.

Sophia is designed to understand the objective behind a prospective client's request rather than simply respond to the request itself. She can communicate by chat or voice, explain relevant processes, carry information forward and determine when a human specialist should become involved.

Her development also reflects a larger Stonebridge principle: technology should reduce the distance between what a client asks for, what the organization understands and what ultimately gets delivered.

The next phase is intended to take that principle outside Stonebridge.

Beginning in 2027, the company plans to adapt Sophia's underlying framework for different businesses and professional niches. A professional services firm, publishing company or specialist practice may each require different knowledge, workflows, decision rules and points of human escalation.

Stonebridge also plans to expand access to AI, AEO visibility and digital authority capabilities for organizations that may have a strong business case for using them but do not have the technical teams or internal infrastructure to build and manage those systems themselves.

"A business should not need its own AI department to benefit from serious AI," Omar said.

In some ways, the technology Stonebridge is building now is aimed at the same problems Omar was trying to solve manually in 2015: lost context, disconnected responsibility and the gap between a promise and an outcome.

"The business survived when we stopped treating the sale as the finish line," Omar said. "Winning a project means very little if the client does not get where they were trying to go."

About Stonebridge Creative Technologies LLC

Stonebridge Creative Technologies LLC is a U.S.-based authority-building and creative technology company serving authors, experts, brands, businesses and organizations. Its operating history traces to a publishing-services operation established in 2004. Hanzala Omar assumed leadership of the earlier operation in 2015, led its rebuilding and later developed the present Stonebridge structure.

Today, Stonebridge works across publishing, media and public relations, authority building, marketing, websites, applications, artificial intelligence and automation.

Harvey Green

Stonebridge Creative Technologies LLC

+1 608-268-8718

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