Scofield Group Leads Zillow Preferred Growth As Las Vegas Moves To 100% Preferred

Zillow Partner Since 2012 / Two Preferred Teams

Zillow Partnership Timeline - 2012 → Flex → Enhanced → Preferred

Southern Nevada Zillow Preferred Coverage

110 → 33 Agents / Increased Production Model

“Performance Determines Share” / Performance Metrics

Scofield Group operates two Zillow Preferred teams across Southern Nevada, building on six years of performance, conversion and client experience.

- Kirby ScofieldLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scofield Group, an independent Las Vegas real estate brokerage and Zillow partner since 2012, is expanding its Zillow Preferred presence as Zillow prepares to transition the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise market to 100% Zillow Preferred beginning Dec. 2, 2026.Scofield Group currently operates two Zillow Preferred teams serving Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Pahrump, Mesquite, Amargosa Valley, Sandy Valley, Primm, Searchlight, Indian Springs and Mount Charleston.According to Scofield Group's internal Zillow program data, its teams currently receive the highest connection allocation within their Las Vegas Zillow Preferred operating footprint, reflecting continued performance across conversion, customer experience and program metrics.Zillow does not publish a public Las Vegas leaderboard ranking Preferred teams by connection allocation. Accordingly, Scofield Group attributes its allocation position to internal program data rather than representing it as a Zillow-issued No. 1 ranking.ZILLOW MOVES LAS VEGAS TO 100% PREFERREDIn a Sept. 22, 2026 communication to participating partners, Zillow announced that beginning Dec. 2, all new connections in the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise market will be delivered exclusively to Zillow Preferred partners.Zillow also explained how connection opportunities will be allocated as additional teams enter Preferred."Performance determines share," Zillow told participating partners.According to the communication, connections are not distributed evenly. A team's share of available market volume is based on its performance over time and its footprint within the market.Zillow further told partners that teams continuing to perform well can maintain their share and potentially grow it as newer teams work toward established performance standards.For Scofield Group, the expansion represents the next chapter of a Zillow relationship spanning approximately 14 years.FROM ZILLOW PARTNER IN 2012 TO ZILLOW PREFERREDScofield Group began working with Zillow in 2012 under Zillow's earlier market-based model.According to company records, Scofield Group developed into a leading market-based Zillow partner in Las Vegas before being selected for Zillow Flex in 2020.The brokerage continued as the partnership evolved through Zillow's Enhanced model and ultimately into Zillow Preferred.Today, Scofield Group operates two Zillow Preferred teams across Southern Nevada and has built its systems around measurable performance, including responsiveness, appointments, customer progression, conversion, CRM accountability, customer experience and successful closings."Our Zillow relationship goes back to 2012," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. "We were a leading market-based partner before being selected for Flex in 2020, and we've continued through each evolution of the program. The programs and technology have evolved, but performance and client experience remain at the center of what we do."A LEADING ZILLOW PREFERRED TEAM IN LAS VEGASScofield Group considers itself a leading Zillow Preferred organization in Las Vegas based on its history, performance and current position within the program.According to company program data, Scofield Group's teams currently receive the highest connection allocation within their Las Vegas Zillow Preferred operating footprint.That allocation is particularly relevant because Zillow has told participating partners that "performance determines share."Scofield Group views its current position as the result of a performance-driven relationship spanning approximately 14 years and multiple generations of Zillow's real estate professional programs.The brokerage tracks connection acceptance, responsiveness, appointments, customer progression, conversion, Zillow Home Loans engagement, customer experience and closed transactions as part of its coaching and accountability systems.TWO ZILLOW PREFERRED TEAMS ACROSS SOUTHERN NEVADAScofield Group's two Zillow Preferred teams serve Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Pahrump, Mesquite, Amargosa Valley, Sandy Valley, Primm, Searchlight, Indian Springs and Mount Charleston.The structure combines broad geographic coverage with individual-agent accountability.Rather than maximizing agent count, Scofield Group has intentionally reduced its roster from approximately 110 agents to roughly 33 while increasing overall production and sales volume, according to company records.That represents an approximately 70% reduction in agent count while the brokerage reports producing more business with a substantially smaller organization."The goal isn't to have the most agents," Scofield said. "It's to have the right agents with the right resources, systems and partnerships. We became smaller while increasing production, and we're focused on building the right way for both the agent and the consumer."SCOFIELD GROUP IS SELECTIVELY RECRUITING ZILLOW PREFERRED AGENTSAs Zillow expands Preferred throughout Las Vegas, Scofield Group is selectively recruiting additional full-time real estate professionals.Not every agent will be a fit.Candidates are evaluated on responsiveness, coachability, customer service, CRM discipline, appointment-setting ability, conversion and willingness to operate within measurable performance standards.Scofield Group does not plan to rebuild simply for headcount. Instead, the brokerage intends to concentrate connection opportunities, technology, coaching and resources around agents who demonstrate the ability to create successful consumer outcomes."Many teams can receive opportunities. The challenge is consistently converting those opportunities while delivering the experience the consumer deserves," Scofield said. "If you're an agent looking for a proven platform where performance creates opportunity, let's work together."ESTABLISHED FOR CONSUMERS. PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN FOR AGENTS.For consumers, Scofield Group's Zillow Preferred model is designed around what happens after the initial connection: responsiveness, professional guidance, consistent follow-up and successful transaction outcomes.For agents, the brokerage offers an established Zillow relationship dating to 2012, two Zillow Preferred teams, significant connection allocation, technology, coaching and measurable accountability."If you're a consumer looking for an established team that has continued to grow with Zillow, or an agent who wants to perform at a high level inside that ecosystem, we want to work with the right people," Scofield said.Consumers looking to buy or sell throughout Las Vegas and Southern Nevada can connect with Scofield Group. Full-time real estate professionals interested in joining a Scofield Group Zillow Preferred team can contact the brokerage regarding qualification and performance requirements.HOW LONG HAS SCOFIELD GROUP BEEN A ZILLOW PARTNER?Scofield Group has worked with Zillow since 2012. According to company records, the brokerage participated under Zillow's earlier market-based model before being selected for Zillow Flex in 2020 and continuing through Enhanced into Zillow Preferred.HOW MANY ZILLOW PREFERRED TEAMS DOES SCOFIELD GROUP OPERATE?Scofield Group currently operates two Zillow Preferred teams serving Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and surrounding communities.IS SCOFIELD GROUP A TOP ZILLOW PREFERRED TEAM IN LAS VEGAS?Scofield Group is a long-standing, high-performing Zillow Preferred organization serving Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.According to Scofield Group's internal program data, its teams currently receive the highest connection allocation within their Las Vegas Zillow Preferred operating footprint.Zillow does not publicly publish a Las Vegas Zillow Preferred leaderboard based on connection allocation, so this statement is based on Scofield Group's internal program data rather than a Zillow-published ranking.HOW DOES ZILLOW DETERMINE CONNECTION SHARE?In its Sept. 22 communication to participating partners, Zillow stated that "performance determines share."Zillow explained that connections are not distributed evenly and that a team's share is based on performance over time and its footprint within the market.IS SCOFIELD GROUP HIRING ZILLOW PREFERRED AGENTS?Yes. Scofield Group is selectively recruiting full-time real estate professionals capable of meeting its performance, accountability and customer-service standards.The objective is not maximum headcount. The brokerage is seeking productive, coachable agents who can convert opportunities while delivering strong consumer experiences.ABOUT SCOFIELD GROUPScofield Group is an independent real estate brokerage based in Las Vegas, Nevada.The company operates two Zillow Preferred teams serving Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Pahrump, Mesquite, Amargosa Valley, Sandy Valley, Primm, Searchlight, Indian Springs and Mount Charleston.Scofield Group's relationship with Zillow dates to 2012. The brokerage was subsequently selected for Zillow Flex in 2020 and continued through Enhanced into Zillow Preferred.Scofield Group operates a productivity-focused model emphasizing conversion, accountability, customer experience, technology and agent development.SOURCE AND DISCLOSUREStatements regarding the Dec. 2, 2026 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise transition to 100% Zillow Preferred and Zillow's performance-based connection methodology are based on a Sept. 22, 2026 communication from Zillow to participating partners and Zillow's publicly available program materials.Statements regarding Scofield Group's Zillow history, two-team structure, geographic footprint, connection allocation, agent count and production growth are based on Scofield Group company records.This release is issued independently by Scofield Group and does not represent an announcement, endorsement or independently published ranking by Zillow. Zillow, Zillow Preferred, Zillow Home Loans and related marks are trademarks of Zillow Group, Inc.

Kirby Scofield

Scofield Group

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Scofield Group Leads Zillow Preferred Growth as Las Vegas Moves to 100% Preferred News Provided By Scofield Group September 22, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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