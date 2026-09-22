Five Star Parks & Attractions Rethinks The Family Entertainment Menu With New Food Offerings And Fall Deals

New culinary leadership, expanded menu options and the Jump Start Deal are reshaping the food experience across Five Star parks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Star Parks & Attractions is rolling out a new approach to food and beverage across its family entertainment parks this fall, with refreshed menus, new culinary leadership and limited-time offers designed to give families more reasons to eat, play, and spend time together all in one place.To help lead that evolution, Five Star brought in new Culinary Director Lisa Davis, bringing a fresh perspective to the company's food and beverage program. The updated approach focuses on creating more consistency across the portfolio while expanding choices for both kids and adults, from familiar favorites and healthier options to more elevated, shareable dishes. With families and groups often spending hours together, the new menu offers something for different ages and tastes, with more opportunities to sit down, share a meal and keep the day going.Beginning September 8, Five Star is pairing that expanded food experience with its new Jump Start Deal. Guests who purchase select shareable menu items at participating parks will receive a free $10 Bonus Play Card, turning a meal into more time to play.Eligible items include the Sunset Sampler, Slider Platter, Wing Platter, Burger & Wing Platter and Slab Pizza at participating locations. The Jump Start Deal runs September 8 through November 15 and is available at the food counter. Shareable dishes are also a larger focus of the new menu, giving families and groups an easy way to order for the table while still offering choices for different ages, appetites and tastes.At select parks, Five Star is also launching a new 3-Pack of Attractions, giving guests another way to build more into their visit. The 3-Pack is available seven days a week for $19.95. Together, the new menu and fall offers are part of Five Star's continued investment in creating destinations where families can play, eat, celebrate, and spend meaningful time together under one roof.About Five Star Parks & AttractionsFive Star Parks & Attractions is a growing family entertainment operator with parks under the Scene75, Malibu Jack's and Celebration Station brands. Each park is built around all-ages play- arcades, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, ropes courses, mini golf, water attractions, and dining under one roof - designed so families, groups, and birthday parties can spend an afternoon or a full day in one place. The company continues to invest in new attractions and expanded locations across its portfolio.

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Five Star Parks & Attractions Rethinks the Family Entertainment Menu with New Food Offerings and Fall Deals News Provided By WE Thrive Marketing September 22, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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