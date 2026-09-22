MAU Vegas Expands Leadership Network Ahead Of 2027

New executive programming, experience, and global community leaders join MAU as the event expands its investment in the people shaping the future of mobile

- Angela Harar, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at MAULAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MAU Vegas announces an expanded network of industry partners, ambassadors, and advisors joining the MAU team for 2027, strengthening its investment in executive experience, programming, and the global communities shaping the future of mobile.As MAU prepares for its move to Bellagio Las Vegas, the organization is expanding the network of industry leaders embedded in the event. Alexandra Ivacheff joins as Executive Programming Partner; Amanda Lulewicz as Executive Experience Advisor; and Eve Wang as MAU China Ambassador. They join Evelin Herrera, MAU Founder Ambassador and Founder of EHVM Capital, with EHVM Capital becoming the Official Founders Experience Partner of MAU Vegas.“MAU is built with the community, not simply for it,” said Angela Harar, Vice President, MAU Vegas.“The mobile ecosystem is evolving quickly. Staying close to the people building companies, leading brands, and creating new business models gives us a direct line to the conversations that matter - and helps us continually elevate the caliber of the community in the room.”Alexandra Ivacheff - Executive Programming PartnerAlexandra Ivacheff joins MAU as Executive Programming Partner, bringing extensive experience working with senior enterprise brands, marketing leaders, and the mobile growth ecosystem. As part of her role, Ivacheff will join the MAU Advisory Board, building on MAU's strong history of industry-led programming by expanding the network of mobile leaders helping identify and bring forward the conversations, perspectives, and thought leaders shaping what comes next.Amanda Lulewicz - Executive Experience AdvisorAmanda Lulewicz joins MAU as Executive Experience Advisor. Lulewicz most recently served as VP of Growth at Muus Collective and previously held senior product marketing leadership roles at EA Mobile and Glu Mobile, contributing to some of mobile gaming's most recognized lifestyle titles, including Design Home, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Covet Fashion. In her role with MAU, Lulewicz will help shape a more intentional executive experience, strengthening how senior leaders engage with the event, one another, and the broader MAU community.Eve Wang - APAC Global AmbassadorEve Wang, Founder & CEO of ZeusAI, joins MAU as MAU China Ambassador. Previously a Growth Manager, Apps & Games at Google, Wang brings experience spanning both the United States and Asian app ecosystems. She works across the East-West mobile market, helping Chinese apps expand into Western markets and Western companies navigate growth opportunities across Asia.Evelin Herrera & EHVM Capital - MAU Founder Ambassador and MAU Founders Experience PartnerEvelin Herrera, Founder of EHVM Capital, continues as MAU's Founder Ambassador, while EHVM Capital becomes the Official Founders Experience Partner of MAU Vegas for 2027.The expanded partnership builds on Herrera and EHVM Capital's work developing an international community of founders, investors, and operators and connecting that community to MAU Vegas. In 2027, Founders House returns at Bellagio with twice the footprint of 2026 and an expanded program of founder learning, networking, and community experiences.MAU Expands Its Advisory BoardMAU is also expanding its Advisory Board, bringing additional perspectives from across apps, gaming, commerce, creators, agencies, and entrepreneurship into programming and speaker recruitment for 2027.New members include:Carolina Paradas, General Manager, North America, ShopBack, the global shopping and rewards platform with more than 45 million users across 12 APAC markets and a growing U.S. presence;Deepa Patel, Managing Director, North America, Virtue Worldwide, brings more than two decades of global brand and marketing leadership, including serving as Global Brand Director at Apple, with deep expertise in building culturally relevant brands and driving growth across technology and consumer markets;Jim Hamilton, Managing Director, North America, M+C Saatchi Performance, who leads the agency's North American business, bringing experience across media strategy, performance marketing, and digital growth;Margarita Vasilevski, Vice President of Performance Marketing, Scopely, bringing a senior growth perspective from one of the world's leading mobile gaming companies;Molly Williams, Founder & CEO, Wild Minds, representing a new generation of app founders and entrepreneurs.Ömer Yakabağı, Founder, Gamigion, extending MAU's connection to the global gaming ecosystem and the HIT Games Conference community across EMEA and APAC;Simona Rubanaitė-Vasiliauskė, App Store Optimization @NordVPN, Nord Security, brings the operator's perspective on global app discovery;The new members join an existing Advisory Board with representation spanning companies and communities including 2.5 Gamers, Adjust, AppsFlyer, App Masters, Electronic Arts, Phiture, Revenue Cat, and The Weather Channel, among others.“Embedding MAU more deeply in the mobile app and gaming communities is essential to keeping the event relevant,” said Harar.“This network gives us more eyes and ears inside the industry, greater access to the people pushing it forward, and a path for emerging leaders to become part of the MAU community. Our job is not simply to reflect where mobile is today, but to bring together the people who can help the industry understand where it is going next.”A New MAU Vegas at Bellagio with Earlier DatesThe expansion comes as MAU Vegas prepares to move to its new home at Bellagio Las Vegas, May 4–6, 2027, with a redesigned program emphasizing concentrated thought leadership, executive-level conversations, and more opportunities to connect.Across the three days, conversations will address the forces redefining mobile - from AI and agents to app discovery, advertising and measurement, app economics and subscriptions, gaming, creators, commerce, product growth, and the increasingly connected future of apps, web, and emerging platforms.The MAU community will once again bring together leaders from across the world's largest platforms, apps, brands, gaming companies, and mobile technology providers, with organizations including AppsFlyer as Presenting Sponsor, Adjust as Brand Experience Partner, Apple, Google, Meta, Paddle, and Roku represented among over 150 solution providers.With a new home, expanded industry network and redesigned programming model, MAU 2027 builds on a simple principle: the future of mobile should be shaped by the people building it.

Ceci Dadisman

MAU Vegas

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MAU Vegas Expands Leadership Network Ahead of 2027 News Provided By MAU Vegas September 22, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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