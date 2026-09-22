CLARITY Vote Failure May Boost Crypto PAC Spending In Key Races

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Senate's decision last week to let the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act stall has quickly turned into more than a legislative setback for crypto. Industry political groups are already recalibrating their midterm strategy with the 2026 election just weeks away, betting that lawmakers' voting records will shape who receives financial support-or faces opposition.

On Sept. 15, senators voted 49 in favor and 50 against advancing the CLARITY Act, sharply reducing the odds that Congress will pass the bill before its current window of session time closes and the next Congress convenes in 2027. While some advocates have floated the possibility of another vote during a later phase of the legislative calendar, at least one major crypto-aligned PAC is acting as though the fight will shift to election season.

The Senate voted 49–50 against advancing the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15, leaving limited time for passage before 2027. Fairshake-backed by Coinbase and Ripple Labs -plans to spend $30 million opposing Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio's 2026 Senate race. Stand With Crypto says lawmakers' CLARITY votes could have“consequences” in the 2026 midterms based on how they voted. As of Monday, multiple major crypto-aligned PACs had not disclosed new spending with the Federal Election Commission following the CLARITY vote.

Key takeawaysCLARITY stalls-and the electoral clock starts ticking

The CLARITY Act's failure to move forward in the Senate is being treated by crypto stakeholders as a clear signal about which members of Congress are reliable allies on market-structure policy and which are not. Steve Gannon, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, told Cointelegraph that the vote“provided the industry with a very clear picture of who are long-term reliable supporters and who are not,” adding that it will be“difficult” for those who opposed CLARITY to argue that the industry should support them financially in the midterms.

That interpretation matters because the U.S. elections ecosystem often translates legislative alignments into fundraising and ad-buy decisions. With the 2026 midterms approaching-an election year widely expected to influence control of both chambers-crypto groups are signaling that voting outcomes on market structure will not be forgotten once campaigns start.

Fairshake targets Sherrod Brown as a test case

One of the clearest indications of how quickly the politics may intensify comes from Fairshake. The PAC, backed by Coinbase and Ripple Labs, announced plans to put $30 million toward opposing Sherrod Brown in Ohio's Senate race.

Brown previously chaired the Senate Banking Committee when Democrats held the majority. According to the reporting, he has also supported policies that are broadly described as hostile to crypto-positioning his potential return as a threat to efforts to advance CLARITY later.

Fairshake's move also echoes what happened during Brown's last campaign cycle. The former Ohio senator lost his 2024 reelection bid to Republican Bernie Moreno after Fairshake spent about $41 million opposing the Democrat. The PAC also deployed more than $130 million on ads across the 2024 election cycle, giving a preview of the scale of advertising and pressure it may bring if it believes CLARITY has a realistic path only with the right Senate composition.

Cointelegraph requested comments from Brown's campaign but did not receive an immediate response.

Crypto-aligned groups warn members of Congress could face consequences

Beyond Fairshake's spending plans, industry-backed advocacy initiatives are also preparing to translate the CLARITY vote into electoral pressure. Stand With Crypto-an initiative launched by Coinbase in 2023-warned that lawmakers who did not advance the CLARITY Act could face“consequences” in the 2026 midterms based on their voting behavior.

Stand With Crypto is positioned to influence both campaign messaging and PAC targeting, because it is designed to rate politicians based on their stance toward crypto. In a highly contested election year, those ratings can help shape where money goes and which candidates receive priority support.

“The results of [the CLARITY Act] vote make it clear which officials are with our community, and which are against us - and we'll make sure our advocates are ready to cast their ballots accordingly in this and future elections,” said Stand With Crypto executive director Mason Lynaugh.

That framing suggests crypto groups believe the Senate vote itself will become campaign material: a concrete record that can be highlighted during fundraising appeals, voter outreach, and debate preparation.

What filings show-and what remains uncertain

While the political response is already in motion, there is still a timing and disclosure gap that readers should watch. As of Monday, Fairshake and affiliate PACs Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress had not disclosed expenditures to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) following the CLARITY vote.

FEC filing data cited in the reporting also indicated no post-CLARITY spending by other crypto-aligned PACs, including Fellowship -funded by Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital-and the Digital Freedom Fund, described as backed by Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

That doesn't necessarily mean spending won't follow; political groups may delay disclosures depending on filing cycles, contract timing, or when expenditures are finalized. But it does reinforce that the real impact of the CLARITY vote-beyond messaging-may unfold in stages as campaign finance paperwork catches up.

Meanwhile, some advocates have suggested the CLARITY bill could still return for another vote during later congressional periods. Still, the narrow margin in the Senate-just one vote separating supporters and opponents-highlights how precarious any future attempt could be without a shift in the coalition.

Closing perspective

For crypto participants, the immediate question is not whether CLARITY failed to advance once-it already did-but whether lawmakers who opposed the bill will face sustained electoral pressure and whether that pressure changes the math for future market-structure legislation. With spending plans forming and FEC disclosures still pending for some groups, the next few weeks of campaign developments should offer the clearest clues about how aggressively the industry intends to convert a legislative vote into political leverage.

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