(MENAFN- Pressat) SIMZY Launches Affordable Travel eSIM in UK, with Flexible Data Plans Across Europe LONDON, UK – September 2026 – SIMZY, a digital travel connectivity provider, has expanded its eSIM offering for international travellers with affordable mobile data plans covering the UK and Europe. Designed for tourists, business travellers, students and digital nomads, SIMZY's travel eSIM plans provide travellers with a convenient alternative to traditional roaming, allowing them to purchase and activate mobile data digitally without requiring a physical SIM card. SIMZY's UK travel eSIM plans currently include unlimited data from $17.99 for 7 days, while its Europe range offers plans starting from just $5 for 2GB for 7 days. Flexible Europe eSIM Plans Starting from $5 SIMZY offers several Europe travel eSIM options designed for different travel durations and data requirements.

Europe eSIM Plan Data Validity Price Starter 2GB 7 days $5 Standard 10GB 10 days $15 Unlimited Unlimited 10 days $25 Unlimited Unlimited 30 days $45

The range allows travellers to choose a plan based on how long they are travelling and how much mobile data they expect to use. SIMZY's Europe plans are promoted for activities such as maps, travel apps, social sharing and remote work.

UK Travel eSIM with Unlimited Data

For travellers visiting the United Kingdom, SIMZY currently offers unlimited-data options starting at $17.99 for 7 days, with a 30-day unlimited plan available for $39.99.

This gives short-term visitors and longer-stay travellers the option to choose a plan based on their travel duration.

Whether travelling to London for a short city break or spending several weeks exploring the UK, travellers can arrange their mobile data before or during their trip.

Designed to Make International Connectivity Simpler

Traditional international roaming can require travellers to understand roaming charges, activate international packages or purchase a physical SIM after arriving at their destination.

SIMZY takes a digital-first approach.

Travellers can select their destination and data plan online, purchase an eSIM and receive a QR code by email after a successful purchase. The QR code can then be scanned on a compatible smartphone to install and activate the eSIM.

SIMZY recommends checking device compatibility before purchasing an eSIM.

One eSIM Platform for Different Travel Needs

SIMZY's Europe plans range from a low-cost 2GB option for shorter trips through to unlimited 30-day connectivity, giving travellers more flexibility than a single fixed plan.

The Europe offering includes:

2GB for 7 days – $5 10GB for 10 days – $15 Unlimited data for 10 days – $25 Unlimited data for 30 days – $45

The company also provides an app that allows users to purchase new data plans, monitor usage and balance, and switch between local, regional and global 5G plans.

Built for Modern Travellers

Mobile connectivity has become an essential part of international travel. Travellers increasingly rely on their smartphones for navigation, digital boarding passes, accommodation bookings, translation, transportation, messaging and staying in touch with family and friends.

SIMZY's travel eSIM offering is designed to provide a simple way to access mobile data while travelling without having to replace a physical SIM card.

The service can be particularly useful for:

Holidaymakers travelling around the UK and Europe Business travellers requiring connectivity while abroad Digital nomads working remotely Students studying overseas Frequent travellers visiting multiple destinations

Simple Three-Step eSIM Activation

SIMZY's activation process is designed around three simple steps:

1. Check device compatibility

Travellers can check whether their smartphone supports eSIM technology.

2. Choose a travel data plan

Customers can select a UK or Europe plan according to their destination, data requirements and length of stay.

3. Scan and activate

After purchasing the plan, SIMZY sends a QR code by email. Customers can scan the code and follow the activation instructions on their compatible device.

Affordable Connectivity for UK and European Travel

With Europe travel plans starting at $5 and unlimited options available for both 10-day and 30-day trips, SIMZY is giving travellers a range of options rather than requiring them to purchase a single fixed package.

The combination of short-duration, fixed-data plans and longer unlimited plans is designed to accommodate different types of travel, from weekend breaks to extended European journeys.

SIMZY's UK and Europe travel eSIM plans are available online.

About SIMZY

SIMZY is a digital travel connectivity provider offering eSIM plans for international travellers. Its platform provides local, regional and global mobile data plans designed for tourists, business travellers, students, digital nomads and other international travellers.

SIMZY allows customers to purchase travel eSIM plans online, receive their eSIM digitally and manage their connectivity through the SIMZY mobile app.

For more information:

SIMZY Europe eSIM: SIMZY Europe eSIM Plans

SIMZY UK eSIM: SIMZY UK eSIM Plans