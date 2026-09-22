Azerbaijan To Facilitate Land Return Of Citizens Stranded In Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Conditions will be created for Azerbaijani citizens stranded in Iran due to flight cancellations to return to Azerbaijan by land.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran reported about this.

According to the information, Azerbaijani citizens who purchased air tickets to return to Azerbaijan but were unable to return due to flight cancellations will be assisted in returning through the operational land border crossing points between Azerbaijan and Iran, and their return to the country will be ensured. In this regard, citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz.

“Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who purchased tickets to Azerbaijan from Iranian airlines are advised to contact the ticket offices of the respective airlines to request a refund.

For additional information and assistance, the following hotlines of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran are available:

+989018845531

+989055230107

+982122596303

The hotlines of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz are:

+989144721410

+984133334802.”