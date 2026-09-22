The new MarketAmerica is live. Welcome to the future of Market America.

The Future of Market America Is Here: MarketAmerica Is Now Live

GREENSBORO, N.C. - September 22, 2026 - Market America Worldwide has officially launched the completely reimagined MarketAmerica, marking the beginning of a new era for the company, its customers and UnFranchise® Owners (Independent Entrepreneurs) around the world.

MarketAmerica now becomes the company's primary consumer shopping destination, replacing SHOP and bringing Market America's exclusive brands, products, content and shopping experience together under one unified platform.

Built on Shopify, the new MarketAmerica delivers a faster, more intuitive and mobile-focused shopping experience with smarter search, more engaging product pages, streamlined checkout and a technology foundation designed for continued innovation and cutting-edge AI.

“This is much more than the launch of a new website,” said Loren Ridinger, Co-Founder and CEO of Market America Worldwide.“This is the beginning of the next generation of Market America. We're bringing our brands, our technology, our entrepreneurs and our customers closer together - while building for where commerce is going next.”

MarketAmerica also creates one connected destination for exclusive Market America brands, including Isotonix®, Prime



, GoTrim® and Lumière de Vie®, making it easier for customers to discover products while strengthening the relationship between customers and their UnFranchise® Owners.

The transition extends across Market America's global markets - such as com - creating a more consistent and connected shopping experience around the world.

For UnFranchise® Owners, the new platform provides a more powerful digital experience designed to drive product engagement, strengthen customer relationships, and support retail growth.

The launch represents a major step in Market America's long-term technology strategy and positions the company to take advantage of the continued evolution of e-commerce, social commerce, personalization and AI-powered shopping.

For more than three decades, Market America has evolved alongside changes in technology and commerce while remaining focused on empowering entrepreneurs and delivering world-class exclusive products to customers around the world.

The new MarketAmerica is live. Welcome to the future of Market America. About Market America Worldwide

Market America Worldwide is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company specializing in One-to-One Marketing and Social Shopping. Through its UnFranchise® Business, the company provides entrepreneurs with a system for building their own businesses while offering customers access to exclusive products across health and nutrition, beauty, skincare, personal care, home and other categories.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Market America operates in ten markets and services customers in over 190 countries world-wide, generating billions of dollars in retail sales through its global UnFranchise® Owners and customers. MarketAmerica connects customers with the company's portfolio of exclusive brands and products while providing UnFranchise® Owners with tools, training and technology to grow their businesses. Built on Product. Powered by People.

Press Inquiries

Steve Ashley

Market America Worldwide

Email: ...

Phone: 336-430-8989

Contact Information:

Name: Steve Ashley

Email:...

Job Title: Chief Marketing and Brand Officer



CE, Go Media, Go Media2, Google News, iCN Internal Distribution, ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution, Reportedtimes, English