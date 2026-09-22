CN Ships First Grain Unit Train From Expanded Total Grain Marketing Facility In Illinois

The expansion at Lis includes the construction of 3.1 million bushels of grain storage capacity along with three truck dump pits that allow the facility to receive up to 85,000 bushels of grain per hour. New shipping capacity will allow unit trains to be loaded in as little as eight hours.

“Lis represents the biggest project in the history of TGM. We appreciate the partnership and engagement with CN every step of the way through this project.”

- Ken Meinhart, Grain Division Manager, Total Grain Marketing



“The operational efficiencies that this project will generate for TGM, its customers, and CN will make a real difference to the end-to-end grain supply chain in CN's Southern Region.”

- Nicole James, Vice-President Transportation Southern Region, CN



“We are proud to be working so closely with TGM in making this project a reality. We look forward to working with our long-term partner to create value for both TGM and its customers.”

- Sandra Ellis, Vice-President, Bulk, Industrial and Business Development, CN



CN continues to work closely with customers and supply chain partners to bring new projects online, supporting long-term economic growth while strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of North American supply chains.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About TGM:

Total Grain Marketing (TGM) is a full-service grain company dedicated to providing comprehensive grain marketing solutions to meet the needs of both producers and consumers. Established in 2006 as a joint venture between South Central FS, GROWMARK, Inc., and Wabash Valley Service Company, TGM operates 25 elevators across Illinois and Indiana.

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