YAYA Premier Care Set

The Premier Care Set Brings Together the Everyday Tools Parents Reach for Most

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YAYA, best known for its viral stainless steel 12oz toddler tumblers, is expanding its product line with the YAYA Premier Care Set, one of six grooming and healthcare kits designed to help parents stay prepared for everyday baby care. Built for newborns and babies 0+ months, the set brings together the essentials parents need most into one organized kit.“Baby care comes with countless little moments, from the first nail trim to soothing a stuffy nose or starting an oral-care routine,” said Anish Patel, President of YAYA.“YAYA Premier Care brings the tools parents reach for most into one thoughtfully organized set, making it easier to feel prepared whether you're at home, or packing the diaper bag for on the go.”The 15-piece set includes a digital thermometer, medicine dropper, nasal aspirator, baby toothbrush, nail clipper, emery boards, scalp brush, comb and storage accessories - each designed with little ones in mind. A protective storage case and quilted travel bag keep everything organized and easy to grab and go.Whether checking a temperature, trimming tiny nails, managing congestion or starting an early oral-care routine, the Premier Care Set is designed to help parents feel ready for the unexpected moments of everyday baby care.Priced at $14.97 for the complete 15-piece set, the YAYA Premier Care Set is available at GetYAYA and Walmart, making it an accessible option for new parents, baby registries and baby shower gifting.For more information, visit GetYAYA or find us on Instagram and TikTok

Anna Savage

Southard Communications

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YAYA Expands Beyond Drinkware With All-in-One Baby Care and Grooming Kit Series News Provided By Southard Communications September 22, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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