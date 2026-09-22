Momento Expands To Eight NFL Teams With Steelers And Buccaneers

Momento captures authentic fan reactions which can be shared and downloaded, turning each game into a lasting memory.

Fans celebrate during a Steelers vs Falcons game this month.

New deployments continue Momento's rapid growth across professional sports

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Momento, a fan engagement and data platform that captures real-time fan reactions at live sporting events and transforms them into personalized digital keepsakes, today announced an expanded NFL presence for the 2026 season, adding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The new additions bring Momento's NFL footprint to eight teams, building on existing activations with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens and expanding through its partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets, which brings Momento's technology to six of the live event marketplace's NFL partner clubs: the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Steelers, Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.Using strategically placed ultra-high-resolution cameras throughout the stadium, Momento captures fans' real-time reactions during key game moments and turns them into personalized photos, GIFs and digital keepsakes that can be instantly accessed and shared. At the same time, teams unlock first-party data, actionable fan insights and digital sponsorship opportunities."Football has been an important part of Momento's growth from the beginning, and adding Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay is another big step for us," said Austin Fletcher, CEO and Co-Founder of Momento. "NFL fans bring incredible energy every week. We're giving them a way to capture and share those meaningful moments while helping teams better understand who's in their stadium and how they're engaging."Momento's growing NFL footprint is on display throughout the opening weeks of the NFL season. Seattle hosted New England in its home opener on September 9, while Pittsburgh and Cincinnati opened at home on September 13 against Atlanta and Tampa Bay, respectively.Momento was founded by 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Tom Fletcher and Austin Fletcher. The platform transforms high-resolution stadium imagery into machine-learning-driven insights that help teams grow ticket revenue, strengthen sponsorship activation and unlock new in-venue revenue.Beyond the NFL, Momento has activations across Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League.For more information, visit .About MomentoMomento is redefining the live sports experience by turning every game into a lasting memory. Using proprietary, cutting-edge camera technology, Momento captures real fan reactions in real time, delivering personalized digital mementos that can be instantly shared and saved forever.For teams and leagues, Momento creates new pathways to deepen fan engagement, unlock incremental revenue and strengthen fan loyalty both inside and outside the venue. For brands and sponsors, Momento provides an authentic way to connect their brand to fans' most emotional and shareable moments, naturally amplifying reach across social and digital platforms.Trusted by leading teams and stadiums across the U.S., Momento is transforming the future of fan connection, sponsorship and in-venue engagement, one moment at a time. Learn more at .

Madeline Dolinsky

Stretch PR

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Momento Expands to Eight NFL Teams with Steelers and Buccaneers News Provided By Stretch PR September 22, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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