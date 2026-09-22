TOPDON USA Announces New ONE Moto Diagnostic Tool For Motorcycles, Powersports, And Marine Applications

TOPDON USA

TOPDON ONE Moto is built for demanding garage, off-road, and dockside environments.

The TOPDON ONE Moto brings professional diagnostic technology to the powersports market.

- Chad SchnitzFAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of cutting-edge automotive diagnostic tools, technology, and software, is bringing its professional diagnostic technology to the powersports market with the introduction of the new ONE Moto (products/one-moto ). Built for demanding garage, off-road, and dockside environments, the ONE Moto provides full-system diagnostics for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and side-by-sides across more than 100 brands. It also marks TOPDON's entry into marine diagnostics, with coverage for nine brands, including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and BRP. The ONE Moto is now available through TOPDON's national distribution network.“Our new ONE Moto is the ideal scan tool for modern powersports professionals and DIYers who repair vehicles designed for the trail, road, and waves,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA.“It's an important milestone for TOPDON USA because it represents our initial expansion into the recreational marine market. With full diagnostic scanning coverage across more than 100 motorcycle brands and nine marine brands, the ONE Moto gives powersports professionals an exceptionally broad solution for diagnosing and servicing powersports and marine vehicles used on land and water.”The ONE Moto's comprehensive diagnostic capabilities give users access to OE-level functions, live data, maintenance resets, and diagnostics for engines, ABS, immobilizer systems, and instrument clusters across supported powersports and marine vehicles. Beyond basic diagnostics, the ONE Moto performs essential maintenance functions, including oil reset, throttle matching, clutch matching, and module flashing. Using the integrated port-finding guidance, technicians can quickly locate diagnostic connectors, minimizing setup time.“The ONE Moto is bringing advanced diagnostic capabilities to technicians and service professionals,” said Schnitz. "We're giving them the technology, coverage, and confidence to diagnose more vehicles across more categories with one powerful solution. The ONE Moto represents more than the introduction of a new diagnostic tool. It's a significant step forward for powersports diagnostics.”The TOPDON ONE Moto system specifications include:.8-core, 2.0 GHz processor.Android 12 operating system.4 GB RAM and 128GB storage.10.1-inch LCD display.10,000 mAh battery.16 MP autofocus rear camera.Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi.USB-C (host/device) and USB-A (host) portsThe TOPDON ONE Moto includes two years of free updates, ensuring the tool stays up to date with the latest vehicle coverage, new functions, and performance improvements.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit . Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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TOPDON USA Announces New ONE Moto Diagnostic Tool for Motorcycles, Powersports, and Marine Applications News Provided By TOPDON Technology USA, Inc. September 22, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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