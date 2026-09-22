Steinberg Law Firm's Steven E. Goldberg Named 2027 Best Lawyers In America® 'Lawyer Of The Year' For Workers' Compensation Law Claimants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steven E. Goldberg of Steinberg Law Firm has been named a 2027“Lawyer of the Year” by The Best Lawyers in America® for workers' compensation law – claimants, a designation the publication reserves for a single attorney in each practice area and geographic region per edition.

The recognition, part of the 2027 Best Lawyers® cycle, comes alongside Goldberg's separate listing in The Best Lawyers in America® for both personal injury litigation – plaintiffs and workers' compensation law – claimants. The“Lawyer of the Year” designation is based on particularly strong peer-review feedback, according to Best Lawyers®, and reflects a consensus among surveyed attorneys regarding a lawyer's work in a specific field.

Best Lawyers states that its methodology relies entirely on peer review. Attorneys are first nominated, then evaluated by other lawyers practicing in the same region and practice areas through confidential surveys. Respondents are asked to assess whether they would refer a matter to the nominee. Lawyers cannot pay to be included or to be named“Lawyer of the Year,” according to the publication.

In South Carolina, such claims are governed by a system intended to provide financial and medical support without requiring injured workers to prove fault as they would in a traditional lawsuit. Disputes nonetheless arise over the extent of injuries, eligibility for benefits, and the duration of payments, often requiring legal representation before the state's administrative tribunals and courts.

Goldberg's“Lawyer of the Year” selection places him among a small subset of attorneys in the 2027 edition who receive that additional designation on top of a standard Best Lawyers listing. For clients, referring lawyers and insurers who consult peer-reviewed directories, the award offers another data point in assessing legal services in a field where outcomes can be confidential and difficult to compare from the outside.

Steinberg Law Firm, which traces its roots in the Charleston area back nearly a century, has long built much of its practice around representing injured workers and accident victims. Goldberg's 2027“Lawyer of the Year” award adds a more narrowly focused distinction within that broader set of honors, reflecting how one lawyer's work in a specific practice area is being viewed by peers in the region at this particular moment in time.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800



Press Contact: Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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