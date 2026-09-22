Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Four New Members

The JOINER National Spectrum Facility (JNSF), Roberson and Associates, West Networks, and Nemko sign on to help develop standards with the Forum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) welcomes four new members: The JOINER National Spectrum Facility (JNSF) at the University of Bristol, Roberson and Associates, West Networks, and Nemko. These organizations join Forum members from around the globe, including radio manufacturers, suppliers, acquisition authorities, service providers, operators, standards bodies, research institutions, and regulatory agencies.The JOINER National Spectrum Facility (JNSF) is a UK-wide research and innovation infrastructure dedicated to advancing the future of wireless communications through improved spectrum awareness, sharing, and management. As part of the JOINER national experimentation platform, the facility provides spectrum monitoring, large-scale data collection, and advanced testing environments that support research, innovation, and policymaking. Through its work in spectrum observation and experimentation, JNSF helps accelerate the development of next-generation wireless technologies and more efficient use of spectrum resources.Roberson and Associates is a technology and management consulting firm specializing in wireless communications, RF spectrum management, regulatory strategy, and telecommunications technology. Serving government, commercial, and academic organizations, the firm provides expertise in spectrum policy, interference analysis, network evolution, and emerging wireless systems. Through its combination of technical knowledge and strategic insight, Roberson and Associates helps clients develop innovative communications solutions and maximize the value of critical spectrum resources.West Networks is a technology solutions provider specializing in secure and resilient connectivity for enterprise, public sector, healthcare, transportation, and mobile operations environments. The company delivers SD-WAN, 5G, wireless networking, cloud, and managed services solutions designed to support reliable communications in mission-critical environments. Through customized networking solutions and strong technology partnerships, West Networks enables customers to improve connectivity, security, and operational performance.Nemko is a global testing, inspection, certification, and compliance assurance organization serving manufacturers and technology companies worldwide. The company provides product testing, certification, cybersecurity assurance, functional safety, and global market access services that support compliance in more than 150 countries. Through its international network of laboratories and technical experts, Nemko helps organizations demonstrate product quality, safety, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance while accelerating access to global markets.The Wireless Innovation Forum provides a collaborative venue for advancing wireless systems and spectrum-sharing technologies, educating and informing decision makers across the wireless value chain, and developing standards that address emerging communications requirements.Organizations interested in participating in Forum activities can learn more about membership benefits at: .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.

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Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Four New Members News Provided By Wireless Innovation Forum September 22, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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