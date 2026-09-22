Construction Milestone Reached At The Summit As Terence Tait Continues To Shape Riverdale's Housing Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Whitehorse REALTOR® and Yukon's Real Estate Advisers broker marks progress on 54-unit Riverdale condo development amid tightening territorial housing supply

WHITEHORSE, YUKON, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terence Tait, broker and owner of Yukon's Real Estate Advisers, remains closely involved with the construction at The Summit, a 54-unit condominium development in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood. The development has reached a new milestone as laminated floor beams are in place and the building's second floor is underway.The project is on schedule and adds much-needed inventory to a Whitehorse housing market that continues to face limited supply and strong buyer demand. The Summit will offer a mix of contemporary residential units alongside four commercial spaces, with features including 10-foot ceilings, exposed wood accents, large windows, modern kitchens, tile bathrooms, and private balconies.Located in Riverdale, a growing neighbourhood with easy access to transit, dining, and shopping, the development is designed to appeal to buyers seeking design-forward, low-maintenance living close to Whitehorse's core."Riverdale has always been one of Whitehorse's most livable neighbourhoods, and The Summit is going to give buyers an option they haven't had here before," said Tait.The development comes as Yukon's housing market continues to grapple with constrained inventory and rising demand, including from buyers relocating to the territory. Industry observers point to projects like The Summit as an important step toward addressing the supply gap, particularly for buyers looking for entry points into condominium ownership.Tait, a lifelong Yukoner and licensed REALTORwith a decade of professional real estate experience, continues to work with buyers and sellers across Whitehorse and the surrounding region through Yukon's Real Estate Advisers.Terence Tait is the Broker and owner of Yukon's Real Estate Advisers, an independently owned real estate brokerage based in Whitehorse, Yukon. Born and raised in the Yukon, Tait has spent his career helping buyers and sellers navigate the territory's real estate market.###For more information about Terence Tait, please visit .

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Construction Milestone Reached at The Summit as Terence Tait Continues to Shape Riverdale's Housing Future News Provided By Terence Tait September 22, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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