MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CollegeFest, Boston's back-to-school staple since 1985, returns Sunday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Citizens House of Blues Boston for a full day of music, brand experiences, and fun for college students. Toast Local, the app that lets you eat like a local, is the title sponsor of this year's event."CollegeFest has always been about giving Boston's college students an exciting way to kick off the school year and discover what the city has to offer," said Paul Tedeschi, CEO and founder of The Campus Agency, which owns and operates CollegeFest. "With Toast Local joining us as title sponsor, a great lineup of brands, this year's event is shaping up to be an incredible day for students across Boston."Students will be able to explore activations from brands like LesserEvil, FlixBus, the Boston Red Sox, iHeartMedia, OnCampusNation, Roku, and other participating brands. DJ Pup Dawg from JAM'N 94.5 will keep the music going throughout the event.

CollegeFest Boston 2026

.Date and time: Sunday, September 27, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

.Location: Citizens House of Blues Boston

.Music: DJ Pup Dawg from JAM'N 94.5

CollegeFest VIP Registration

Students can visit collegefest to sign up to be a CollegeFest VIP and find more information about the event.



Chris Nyland

The Campus Agency, Inc.

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CollegeFest, Presented by Toast Local, Returns to Citizens House of Blues Boston on September 27 News Provided By The Campus Agency, Inc. September 22, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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