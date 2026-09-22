Novalina's New Bari Collection Brings Warm European Design To The Contemporary Kitchen

Aurora oak-effect cabinetry combines clean lines, thoughtful organization and design flexibility in an attainable approach to German-made kitchen design

- Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Takeaways- Novalina's new Bari collection features a warm Aurora oak-effect laminate front with a streamlined slab design.- Bari offers an attainable approach to European kitchen design while retaining the planning flexibility, storage and functional details central to the Novalina system.- The collection responds to growing interest in wood tones, minimalist cabinetry and integrated kitchen storage.- Novalina design elements such as Smartglas, Flex-Box organization and specialized pull-outs provide additional opportunities for material contrast, functionality and personalization.Novalina launches the Bari kitchen cabinetry collection featuring a warm Aurora oak-effect surface that brings texture and natural character to the simplicity of flat-panel cabinetry. The laminate front features a high-quality melamine resin coating on the front and back with protective edging in the matching finish, creating a durable surface suited to daily use.Its combination of natural character and restrained form reflects a broader shift in kitchen design. Wood cabinetry became the leading choice among renovating homeowners in the 2026 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, selected by 29% of respondents compared with 28% choosing white.“Bari offers what we see many homeowners and designers looking for right now, warmth without visual heaviness and contemporary design that still feels inviting,” said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc.“It also demonstrates that a thoughtfully designed German kitchen is attainable. Good design is not about adding more. It is about making smart decisions about materials, planning and how the kitchen works every day.”As part of Novalina's broader kitchen portfolio, Bari can be combined with complementary surfaces, storage solutions, hardware and planning features to create a highly individualized space.In the featured Bari kitchen, Aurora oak-effect cabinetry is complemented by Smartglas matt in taupe metallic, used selectively to introduce a smooth, understated contrast to the warmth of the wood look. Smartglas is one of the complementary surface options available through Novalina and can be incorporated across different kitchen collections, giving designers another way to layer materials and create visual distinction within a space. Its polymer glass surface has a velvety appearance and an anti-fingerprint finish designed to reduce visible fingerprints and simplify everyday care.Storage is integrated into Bari designs with the same attention to detail. Available planning features include internal pull-outs and a Le Mans pull-out that makes corner cabinet contents easier to reach. Novalina's niche panel system can accommodate organizational elements such as hook rails, shelves, a kitchen roll holder and knife storage, allowing frequently used items to remain accessible without crowding work surfaces.Natural oak Flex-Boxes provide flexible organization within drawers, pull-outs, wall units and tall cabinets. The real-wood boxes come in different sizes and configurations and can be stacked or repositioned as storage needs change. They can organize cutlery, utensils and pantry items while leaving room for larger cookware such as pots and pans.These details respond to another priority shaping kitchen projects, making better use of available space. More than three-quarters of renovating homeowners in Houzz's 2026 study incorporated specialty built-in features, while pullout shelves, deep drawer organizers and corner trays were each selected by 34% of homeowners.The result is a kitchen that reflects a distinctly European approach to design, with clean architecture balanced by warm materials, storage integrated into the planning and flexibility to combine finishes and functional elements around the needs of the individual household.For more information, visit novalina.About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, please visit: novalina

Mirjam Lippuner

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Novalina's New Bari Collection Brings Warm European Design to the Contemporary Kitchen News Provided By Get Ink DIY September 22, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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