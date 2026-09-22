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FS Vector Taps Former Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro To Lead Growth
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Former Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro has joined FS Vector as chief growth officer.
In the newly created role, Santoro will lead FS Vector's growth strategy, marketing, and sales efforts. He will also work with the firm's practice leaders to deepen existing client relationships and build new ones.
The appointment follows Santoro advising the firm over the past year, during which the firm opened an office in New York City, expanded its executive search practice, and launched a dedicated federal tax policy offering.
Santoro joins most recently from Bell Pioneer, where he advised CEOs and leadership teams on growth strategy, marketing, sales, and organizational development. Previously, Santoro served as CEO of B2B agency Walker Sands, where he oversaw the firm's scaling to more than 200 employees.
In the newly created role, Santoro will lead FS Vector's growth strategy, marketing, and sales efforts. He will also work with the firm's practice leaders to deepen existing client relationships and build new ones.
The appointment follows Santoro advising the firm over the past year, during which the firm opened an office in New York City, expanded its executive search practice, and launched a dedicated federal tax policy offering.
Santoro joins most recently from Bell Pioneer, where he advised CEOs and leadership teams on growth strategy, marketing, sales, and organizational development. Previously, Santoro served as CEO of B2B agency Walker Sands, where he oversaw the firm's scaling to more than 200 employees.
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