J&K Bank To Issue Recruitment Notification For J&K Posts Soon

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Bank will soon issue a recruitment notification for officer and associate posts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatterjee made the announcement while responding to shareholders' queries during the bank's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at SKICC in Srinagar.

The AGM was chaired by the bank's Part-time Non-Executive Chairman S. Krishnan and attended by Chatterjee and members of the Board of Directors, including Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Shailendra Kumar, representing the majority shareholder and promoter, the J&K Government, and Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, Ladakh UT, Tsewang Tharchin.

The meeting, themed 'Trust, Tradition and Transformation', was attended by shareholders, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, senior bank officials, auditors, the Scrutinizer and members of the media fraternity.

Addressing shareholders, Krishnan said the bank's legacy, present performance and future responsibilities were closely linked to its role in the economic and social transformation of the region.

He highlighted the bank's role in enabling entrepreneurship and said its participation in Mission YUVA was significant in creating opportunities for a new generation of entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On digital transformation, the Chairman said technology should serve the objective of making banking simpler, safer and more accessible, while customer experience remained central to the bank's digital expansion.

He also appreciated the leadership of Chatterjee and his management team and commended employees for their dedication and professionalism.

Read Also J&K Bank Set to Recruit Banking Assistants, Officers J&K Bank Renews MoU with Tata Motors as Preferred Financier

Speaking at the AGM, Chatterjee said the bank had recorded its fourth consecutive year of record profitability, with net profit reaching an all-time high of ₹2,363 crore, registering year-on-year growth of 13.5%.

He said the bank's growth momentum had continued into the current financial year and that its total business crossed the ₹3 lakh crore mark by June 2026.

Chatterjee said the bank's progress had been broad-based, with profitability, asset quality, efficiency and capital strength advancing together. He said the bank would continue to focus on the quality and sustainability of earnings as it expands.

On digital banking, he said investments in digital platforms, data analytics, cybersecurity and process automation had improved customer experience and operational efficiency. Digital transactions grew by up to 94% during FY 2025-26, he said.

Chatterjee said the bank's aspiration was to become the 'Bank of Choice', with continued investments in people and technology, stronger cybersecurity, improved customer experience and a culture of innovation.

During the meeting, DGM and Company Secretary Mohammad Shafi Mir read out the Auditor's Report, comments of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) and the Secretarial Audit Report and briefed shareholders on the business items listed for consideration.

He also said the results of e-voting, along with the Scrutinizer's Report, would be made available on the websites of the bank, its Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) and stock exchanges within two working days of the AGM.

The meeting concluded with a question-and-answer session in which shareholders raised various queries.

Responding to a question on recruitment, Chatterjee said the bank would soon issue a notification for recruitment of officers and associates in J&K and Ladakh.

The shareholders also appreciated the bank's performance during the financial year 2025-26.