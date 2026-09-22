J&K HC Issues Warrants Against DC Pulwama, 2 Other Officials

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has issued bailable warrants of Rs 10,000 each against the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, and two other officials for“failing” to comply with its directions in a PIL concerning the proposed Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) and alleged illegal dumping of waste at Newa village in Pulwama.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the directions after noting that its August 4 order had not been complied with.

The PIL, filed by Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, seeks directions to halt the construction, installation, establishment and operation of the FSTP and the alleged waste dumping site at Newa, contending that the activities violate environmental norms and applicable laws.

The petitioner has also sought removal of the allegedly illegally dumped material from Newa and its shifting to a nearby authorised recycling facility. Besides, directions have been sought for compensation to the inhabitants of Newa village for the alleged environmental nuisance and damage caused by the dumping.

In its August 4 order, the court had granted a last and final opportunity to the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Pulwama; and Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board, Raj Bagh, Srinagar, to file separate affidavits within four weeks. The officials had also been directed to appear personally in case of non-compliance.

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The Bench noted that neither the affidavits had been filed nor had the officials appeared before the court.

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Terming the failure as“complete disobedience” of its earlier directions, the court ordered issuance of bailable warrants of Rs 10,000 each to secure their presence.

The warrants have been directed to be executed through the concerned SSP, while the matter has been listed for further hearing on October 5.