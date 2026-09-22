Holiday Row Triggers Uproar, Walkout In J&K Assembly

NC demand to restore Sheikh Abdullah holiday sparks BJP protests

PDP backs restoration of July 13 Martyrs' Day holiday

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed disruptions on Tuesday after National Conference (NC) demanded restoration of the holiday on the birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, while also calling for cancellation of the holiday marking the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh if the demand was not accepted.

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As soon as proceedings began, NC legislator, Abdul Majid Larmi said the government should restore the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary or cancel the holiday relating to Maharaja Hari Singh.

“The holiday which should have been observed on the birth or death anniversaries of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah has been cancelled by them. The holiday should be restored; otherwise, they should cancel the holiday relating to Maharaja Hari Singh,” Larmi said, as per KNO.

His remarks triggered protests from BJP legislators, who raised slogans in support of Maharaja Hari Singh, including“Maharaja Hari Singh Amar Rahe.”

NC legislators Nazir Gurezi and Shamima Firdous countered by highlighting the contributions of Sheikh Abdullah.

Speaker Warns Members Over Disruptions

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Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and asked the protesting members to return to their seats.

“Please, take your seats. I will listen to you. I want to tell you something: I do not have to restore or cancel holidays. That is not within my powers,” Rather said.

NC MLA from Eidgah, Mubarak Gul, said it was the NC's stand that the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary should be restored.

PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra supported the demand and also pressed for restoration of the July 13 Martyrs' Day holiday.

“The issue raised by Larmi Sahab is legitimate. Emotions of people are attached to this issue, and they want Sheikh Sahib's holiday to be restored. Everyone in the House wants its restoration,” Parra said.

Amid the commotion, BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia demanded that the government respond to an issue raised by BJP members in the House on Monday.

Rather warned the BJP legislators against disrupting proceedings.

“The House has to function as per procedure. You cannot behave like this,” he said.

The Speaker said MLAs could raise issues in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly.

“It is not like you can talk about anything and seek answers from the government. The government must get notice,” he said.

BJP legislators later staged a walkout from the House.

Read Also Video: J&K Assembly Day 2 | Holiday Uproar, BJP Walkout, Power Tariff Debate Assembly Passes Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill, 2026

PDP MLA Seeks Restoration of July 13 Holiday

Separately, PDP MLA from Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi demanded restoration of July 13 as an official holiday. He displayed a handwritten placard reading,“Restore 13 July Martyrs Day Holiday.”

Mehdi called for recognition of the historical significance of July 13 and the sacrifices associated with the day, and urged the government to restore its observance as Martyrs' Day.

July 13 was observed as a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in memory of people killed outside Srinagar Central Jail on July 13, 1931. The holiday was removed from the official calendar after the 2019 reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand had also been raised by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra during the Assembly's 2025 session. The official J&K holiday calendar for 2026 does not include July 13.

Mehraj Malik, Speaker Clash Over Supplementary Question

The Assembly also witnessed a separate confrontation between MLA Mehraj Malik and Speaker Rather over the right to raise a supplementary question during a debate on amnesty granted on electricity bills.

When Malik rose to ask a supplementary question, the Speaker stopped him and directed him to return to his seat. Malik objected, saying,“Assembly is not anybody's jageer (property).”

Rather warned Malik to behave properly or face action.

The Speaker later told the House that a committee had decided that supplementary questions could be raised only by members who had submitted the original question.

Referring to the exchange, Rather said Malik had not behaved properly and that he had exercised restraint.

“I won't allow this type of nonsense in future,” the Speaker said.

Omar Praises Yudhvir Sethi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi for remaining inside the House and participating in proceedings after his party colleagues walked out during the holiday dispute.

Sethi subsequently raised a question in the House, prompting Abdullah to comment on his decision to remain in the proceedings.

The Assembly disruptions came a day after members had raised issues including electricity tariffs, regularisation of daily wagers and National Health Mission employees.