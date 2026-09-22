Randeep Hooda On National Award Win: 'A Very Overwhelming Feeling'

Randeep Hooda expressed his happiness on being awarded the Debut Director National Award for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on Tuesday. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the Natiional Films Awards ceremony. Talking to ANI, Randeep Hooda reflected on his 25 year cinematic journey and expressed his heartfelt gratitude after receiving prestigious national recognition as a filmmaker.

"Twenty five years I've been working very hard as an actor, and I have never received much award-like recognition. Though I've got a lot of love from my audience, but to then sit there (National Film Awards ceremony) and get it as a director, it's a very overwhelming feeling," he said. "National Awards are special because the President of India gives it to you and it's a good pat on the back. When you don't get recognition from awards and you learn how to pat your own back. This is a big pat, and I think I'm it's a great encouragement for me to do more. As a director and as an actor as well. Acting is my first love but direction can make you feel like God," he added.

Future as a Director

The actor also shared his plans of returning to direction in the future, confirming that he will continue to balance both filmmaking and acting. "The last time when I finished direction, I said I'll never going to direct a movie because it was so tough. As an actor to become a team player, team captain as a director. I thought I'll never do it. But it is addictive to do, to create everything in a frame and guide people's emotions and tell a story. So I will be directing also, besides acting. I have written two scripts and I'm looking forward to reaching a point where I can put them in production. But till then, acting will always, always remain my first love," said Randeep Hooda.

'My Daughter Has Brought Me a Lot of Luck'

Randeep Hooda also credited his daughter, born this year, with bringing immense good fortune and blessings into his life. "Well, my daughter has brought me a lot of luck, I guess but these are my two big rewards for 2026. One is the birth of my daughter, and the other this award. There is still some months to go, so I don't know what what '26 holds for me more," added Randeep Hooda.

About 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Released in 2024, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' showcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, amounting to 50 years of imprisonment in the infamous 'Kala Pani' (Cellular Jail) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1911 for his resistance against British policies. He passed away on February 26, 1966.

Randeep Hooda's Upcoming Projects

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in the series 'Inspector Avinash'. In theatres, the actor was last seen in the film 'Jaat' which also starred Sunny Deol. It was released in 2025. The actor will be next seen in the film 'Eetha' which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

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