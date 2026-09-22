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Emma Brewis

Emma Brewis


2026-09-22 03:10:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Politics and International Studies, University of Leeds
Profile Articles

I am a PhD researcher at the University of Leeds, looking at political engagement in online roleplaying games - specifically Grand Theft Auto V roleplaying. I use online ethnographic methods to explore how players 'do' politics in online spaces. I also take great pleasure teaching in the Department of Politics and International Studies at Leeds in British Politics and qualitative research methods.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2023 University of Leeds, MA Social Research Methods

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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