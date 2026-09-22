Emma Brewis

I am a PhD researcher at the University of Leeds, looking at political engagement in online roleplaying games - specifically Grand Theft Auto V roleplaying. I use online ethnographic methods to explore how players 'do' politics in online spaces. I also take great pleasure teaching in the Department of Politics and International Studies at Leeds in British Politics and qualitative research methods.

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