Natalia Orrego Tapia

Senior Research Associate in Environmental Sustainability and Future Networks, ESRC Centre for Sociodigital Futures, University of Bristol

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I am an anthropologist and my work centres on telecommunication infrastructures. I am a senior research associate at the ESRC Centre for Sociodigital Futures at the University of Bristol, exploring the visions and politics of the 6G network, after researching the contrasting opinions around the 5G network deployment during my PhD in anthropology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

–present Senior Research Associate in Environmental Sustainability and Future Networks, University of Bristol



2026 Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, PhD in Anthropology

2021 Diego Portales University, Master in Social Sciences' Research Methods 2014 University of Chile, BA in Social Anthropology

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