Argel Aguilar Valles

Assistant Professor, Neuroscience, Carleton University

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I received my B.Sc. (Biology) and M.Sc. (Biochemistry) from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Then, I obtained my Ph.D. in Neuroscience at McGill University in 2011. Following this, I completed two postdoctoral fellowships at the Scripps Research Institute (Florida Campus) in 2012 and at McGill University in 2018. I joined Carleton University in 2019 as an assistant professor. The Aguilar-Valles Lab is interested in the molecular mechanisms that underlie psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders. We use a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, neuronal culture, and animal models to understand how genetic risk factors contribute to mental illness.

–present Assistant Professor, Carleton University



2011 McGill University, Neuroscience

2005 Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Biochemistry 2002 Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Biology

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