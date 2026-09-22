Mexico Restrict Phone Use In Schools

Mexican authorities have decided to restrict the use of mobile phones and other screen-based devices in primary and secondary schools. The new rules are set to come into effect on November 3.

The measure was announced by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a press conference. She explained that the main goal was to encourage creativity among students and reduce excessive screen use, particularly on social media, which she said can have negative effects on young people.

Under the new rules, students will still be allowed to bring smartphones to school, but they will have to keep them in their backpacks during lessons and breaks. Phones may only be used in emergency situations. Unlike previous practices, smartphones will not be permitted even for educational purposes during regular classes.

Education Minister Mario Delgado said the initiative had received support from education authorities in all 32 states of Mexico. The decision followed a series of regional forums and consultations with specialists, including representatives of UNESCO. A survey of teachers also showed significant support: 81% said that some form of regulation was necessary.

The restrictions will apply specifically to primary and secondary schools. At higher grade levels, schools will be responsible for developing their own rules for the responsible use of digital devices, particularly when they are needed for educational activities.

In higher education, the approach will be different. Rather than imposing a complete ban, institutions will focus on promoting digital ethics, responsible technology use, and critical thinking.

Interestingly, Mexico is not the only country debating stricter smartphone rules in schools. Similar discussions are taking place in many parts of the world as educators and parents try to find a balance between the benefits of technology in education and the potential distractions caused by constant access to smartphones and social media.