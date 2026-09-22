Young Talents Highlight Significance Of Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival

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As part of the 3rd International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival, the project "Young Voices Sound into the Future" (Gənc səslər gələcəyə səslənir) has brought together talented young vocalists.

The concert was held at one of the festival's key venues, the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School. The school provides aspiring performers with an opportunity to take their first steps toward the professional stage, perform before an audience and experience the world of opera as young artists.

The concert featured Laman Babazade, Fidan Aliyeva, Roya Aliyeva, Aisha Mammadova and Aishanur Ahmadova. The young vocalists performed works by Azerbaijani and international classical composers. The accompanists were Samra Hasanli and Khalil Mutallibov.

"For me, it is especially important that young performers do not wait for their chance, but have the opportunity to seize it today. Talent requires not only hard work, but also support, attention and the opportunity to perform before an audience. That is why the 'Young Voices Sound into the Future' project is not simply part of the festival program for me. It is a space where young artists can experiment, grow, gain stage experience and understand that they have their own place in the wider world of classical art," Fidan Hajiyeva said.

According to her, support for young talents should be consistent and provide the conditions necessary for their professional development.

"We want not simply to discover new names, but to help those names be heard. Perhaps among today's participants are future soloists of the world's leading opera stages. Our task is to give them confidence, knowledge and a stage from which their journey can begin," the People's Artist said.

After the concert, the performers shared their impressions with Trend.

Laman Babazade - vocalist, student of the Faculty of Solo Academic Singing at the Baku Academy of Music and laureate of national and international competitions:

"From a creative perspective, taking part in the Fidan Hajiyeva Festival is undoubtedly a very important event in my life. Thanks to this festival, I have the opportunity to develop, perform on different stages and in different venues, and gain valuable stage experience. It is also a great honor for me to participate in a festival named after Fidan Hajiyeva. I am very grateful for this opportunity."

Aisha Mammadova - vocalist and pianist, student at the Baku Academy of Music. She has worked as a performer at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre and as a choir member of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. She is a laureate of national and international competitions.

"Taking part in this festival is a source of great pride for me. The Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School is of enormous importance to our country. It trains young performers and musicians who will be able to proudly represent Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani culture on the international stage in the future. We ourselves grow by looking up to professional and talented musicians such as Fidan Hajiyeva. It was very valuable for me to perform here before an audience and have the opportunity to further develop my creative potential. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who supports young performers. It truly means a great deal to us."

Fidan Aliyeva - vocalist and mugham performer, graduate of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the National Conservatory. She is a soloist with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. She is a laureate of national competitions.

"I am very happy to be taking part in this festival today and proud of this opportunity. Fidan Hajiyeva is not only a great artist, but also a person with a big heart. She truly supports young people, helps young talents and gives them the opportunity to show what they can do. She is a wonderful person and an outstanding artist. Today is truly special for me because I am performing at the vocal school that bears Fidan Hajiyeva's name, and I am proud to represent Azerbaijani music here. I would also like to express my deep gratitude to Fidan Hajiyeva for supporting young talents, helping them realize their potential and creating opportunities for their professional development."

It should be noted that the 3rd International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the birth of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over a three-month period, from September 7 to December 7. Around 30 musical and cultural events are scheduled as part of the festival in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Paris, London, Milan and Minsk.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.