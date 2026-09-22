Kazakhstan Tightens Transport And Inspection Rules

Kazakhstan has tightened requirements for vehicle inspection centers and passenger transportation services as part of a broader effort to improve road safety.

Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev announced the new measures during a government meeting. According to him, companies operating technical inspection centers will now be required to obtain a special permit. Penalties for violations have also been increased from 30 to 100 MCI (monthly calculation index), which is equivalent to approximately 130,000–430,000 tenge, or around 500–1,650 AZN.

The minister emphasized that inspection centers conducting only “formal” inspections without properly checking vehicles could have their operations suspended for up to three years. The authorities want to prevent situations in which vehicles receive certificates of roadworthiness without undergoing a real technical inspection.

The government is also taking measures in the passenger transportation sector. In cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and ride-hailing services such as Yandex and inDrive, authorities have removed around 70,000 right-hand-drive vehicles from passenger transportation services.

In the future, Kazakhstan plans to introduce a legal ban on using right-hand-drive cars that have been converted to left-hand drive as taxis. The government is also considering stricter liability for passenger transportation aggregators to ensure that vehicles and drivers operating through their platforms meet safety requirements.

Road safety was another major topic discussed at the government meeting. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov paid particular attention to drivers of cars and motorcycles that produce excessive noise, especially at night. He called for stricter measures against such violations in order to protect residents from unnecessary noise and improve public safety.

Interestingly, vehicle noise is not only an issue of comfort. Extremely loud exhaust systems can also make it more difficult for emergency vehicles, pedestrians and other drivers to hear important sounds on the road. This is why several countries have introduced special noise limits and roadside inspections for cars and motorcycles.

The new measures are part of Kazakhstan's broader efforts to make transportation safer, improve technical inspections and strengthen control over passenger services.