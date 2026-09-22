Trump Says There Are Two Options For Ending Russia-Ukraine War

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US President Donald Trump has said there are two possible ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, describing one as“very bad” and the other as potentially leading countries towards “greatness”.

Trump made the remarks during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speaking about the ongoing war, Trump said he had good relations with Zelenskyy and that the two sides were working together to find a way to end the conflict.

“I have good relations with Zelenskyy. We are working together to find a solution to end the war,” Trump said, according to remarks from the meeting.

Trump also addressed Ukrainian strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, saying the attacks had affected diesel prices and created a serious problem for Russia.

“Strikes on Russia have affected diesel prices. For Russia, this is a serious problem. We will discuss it. It has certainly hit Russia hard,” Trump said.

The issue of attacks on Russian oil and refinery infrastructure has become an increasingly prominent part of discussions between Washington and Kyiv. Trump has previously urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian diesel facilities, while Kyiv has linked any reciprocal pause to Russia stopping attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Asked about the issue of territory, Trump said he believed Russia and Ukraine could reach an agreement, but declined to disclose what such an agreement might entail.

“I think they will come to an agreement. I don't want to say what exactly that agreement will be,” Trump said.

Trump also said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy wanted the war to end.

“They both want the war to end. It is time. Too many people are dying, and nobody wants that,” he said.

Zelenskyy has previously said there was diplomatic momentum around possible de-escalation measures, while the two sides have continued to exchange attacks despite diplomatic efforts.