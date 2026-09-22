Azerbaijan, Djibouti Eye Broader Economic Ties As Middle East Security Takes Centre Stage

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulkader Houssein Omar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Djibouti relations, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining high-level contacts and political dialogue.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in trade, the economy, education and humanitarian affairs, with the sides discussing ways to make more effective use of existing opportunities.

Bayramov and Omar also discussed coordination and mutual support within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other multilateral platforms.

Azerbaijan's preparations to host the OIC Summit in 2027 and its upcoming chairmanship of the organisation were also discussed.

The ministers exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the broader Middle East, stressing the importance of reducing tensions and resolving the situation through peaceful means.