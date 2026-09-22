Ukraine To Be Enabler Of EU's Future Security Architecture MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Member of the European Parliament Rasa Jukneviciene, a member of the security and defense committee, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We need Great Britain on board. We need Norway on board, and especially we need to integrate Ukraine into our security architecture. Current alliances like NATO and EU are not able to accept Ukraine as soon as possible, so when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned in her state of the union address last week the European Security Council, in my understanding, and I know that it is also the same understanding that she has, and Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, that this is the idea of how to integrate Ukraine deeper into the whole security architecture,” Jukneviciene said.

She is convinced that for many in Brussels, Ukraine“is now no less important for our European security as the United States.”

“Both are equally critical, although in different ways. The US is important through their enablers, including space intelligence and all those capabilities we don't have yet and will not have in the nearest future. And Ukraine is important with their defense experience and what they are doing now. They stopped Russia on their borders, and we, of course, are thankful very much,” the MEP said, adding that Ukraine will become an enable of Europe's future security architecture.

She added that another important participant in the process is Canada, which is already carrying out a mission under NATO's enhanced forward presence project in the Baltic states, serving as the“framework nation” for the project in Latvia.

: Supporters of ceding part of Ukraine to Russia must learn from histor

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU needs its own version of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty for urgent consultations in the event of a security threat to an EU member state, as well as a new body – a European Security Council that would also include Ukraine.

Photo: European People's Party