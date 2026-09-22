Russian Forces Strike Foreign-Invested Enterprise Again In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunеchko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Faceboo, Ukrinform says.

“Russia continues its terror, striking civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Today, the enemy once again struck one of the foreign-invested enterprises in the Zhytomyr community, which had already been affected by previous attacks,” the official said.

According to him, there were no casualties or injuries.

Emergency services and specialists are working at the site, dealing with the aftermath of the attack and documenting another crime committed by the Russian invaders.

Russia attacks 13 regions and Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight – Koretskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of September 22, a Russian drone struck a transport infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr region, sparking a fire.

Photo: Vitalii Bunechko / Facebook