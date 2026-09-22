Zelensky Meets Frederiksen To Discuss EU Sanctions And Financial Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Touched base on sanctions-related work within the European Union with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. When Russia constantly demonstrates its desire to escalate the war, the response should be stronger sanctions, not the other way around,” Zelensky said.

He noted that“no name on the sanctions list is there by accident: each one represents a reason why this war started and continues to this day, and why our people are being killed every day.”

Zelensky thanked Denmark for supporting this position and expressed hope that all European partners would maintain unity and work to bring about peace.

“Of course, we also discussed Ukraine's financial resilience and decisions that could help cover the gap in our budget,” the President added.

He also briefed the Danish Prime Minister on the situation regarding Russian attacks and Ukraine's efforts to counter the jet-powered Shahed drones.

“We also discussed our joint defense production, including the construction of new facilities. There is potential to expand our cooperation, and we agreed to act on it,” the Ukrainian President said following the meeting.

thanks Latvia for support in extending sanctions against Russian businessme

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly high-level week and a series of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine