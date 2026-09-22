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Ukraine's Defense Forces Confirm Gains On Right Bank Of Oskil

Ukraine's Defense Forces Confirm Gains On Right Bank Of Oskil


2026-09-22 03:09:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Victor Tregubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Asked whether he could confirm information from the DeepState analytical resource that Ukraine's Defense Forces had regained control of territory near the village of Zapadne in the Kharkiv region, Tregubov said:“Yes, there have been some gains there as part of the overall reduction of the Russian bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil. That is all that can be reported for now.”

At the same time, the Spokesperson did not specify which areas were involved nor provided additional details about the situation near Zapadne.

According to DeepState, Ukraine's Defense Forces have regained control near Zapadne.

Read also: War update: 248 clashes on front line in over past day, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk secto

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, Russian forces launched one attack in the Kupiansk sector, near Kivsharivka.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

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UkrinForm

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