Kwasniewski Criticizes Witkoff For Having 'Full Trust' In Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kwasniewski said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“I have lost all hope in this American mission. Witkoff says that when he is retired, he will remember his meetings with Putin as the best thing that ever happened to him, and that he has 'full trust' in him. How can anyone say such a thing? How can you speak of 'full trust' in a person who is responsible for this war, makes decisions to attack civilian targets, and is even responsible for the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children and their Russification? Of course, it is not Witkoff and Kushner but Putin who is the key player here,” Kwasniewski said.

Kwasniewski stressed that Putin remains the key player on the Russian side in the negotiations, while U.S. President Donald Trump also plays an important role. At the same time, he said, the leaders of China and Türkiye, Xi Jinping and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, may have some influence on Moscow.

“If we are talking about who can be relatively effective in influencing Russia today, it is the Chinese and the Turks,” Kwasniewski said.

He noted that, to some extent, Russia's nuclear rhetoric had decreased due to the positions taken by Beijing and Ankara, although Moscow periodically returns to nuclear threats.

According to Kwasniewski, China, as far as he knows, made it clear to Russia that it does not even agree with the verbal use of nuclear threats.

Kwasniewski also stressed that Ukraine's position on the need to involve Europe in the negotiations is justified.

“Ukraine's position is sound. Europe should have a seat at the negotiating table, because we must remember that Europe is financing almost 100% of the assistance to Ukraine, while America is not,” the former Polish President said.

Zelensky-meeting: Political analyst outlines three key topics but urges against expecting concrete

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and a number of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

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