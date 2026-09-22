Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says At UNGA That Peace Between Ukraine And Russia To Be Reached Soon

Trump Says At UNGA That Peace Between Ukraine And Russia To Be Reached Soon


2026-09-22 03:09:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said this during his address to the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. We will get that one [the war] done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand,” Trump said.

He added that he regularly looks at photographs from the battlefield“and doesn't want to see them anymore.”

Read also: Zelensky- Trump meeting: Political analyst outlines three key topics but urges against expecting concrete

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the sanctions bill targeting Russia, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The law provides for new restrictions on Russian officials and oligarchs, banks, energy and defense companies, as well as“shadow fleet” vessels used to circumvent sanctions.

Photo: AA

MENAFN22092026000193011044ID1111699921



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search