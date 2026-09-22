Trump Says At UNGA That Peace Between Ukraine And Russia To Be Reached Soon
“We are working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. We will get that one [the war] done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand,” Trump said.
He added that he regularly looks at photographs from the battlefield“and doesn't want to see them anymore.”Read also: Zelensky- Trump meeting: Political analyst outlines three key topics but urges against expecting concrete
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the sanctions bill targeting Russia, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The law provides for new restrictions on Russian officials and oligarchs, banks, energy and defense companies, as well as“shadow fleet” vessels used to circumvent sanctions.
Photo: AA
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