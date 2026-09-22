Nawrocki Still Sees Ukraine Through Lens Of Former IPN Role, Kwasniewski Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kwasniewski said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“As for President Karol Nawrocki, his passivity on some issues related to Ukraine, in my opinion, is not in Poland's interest. But I also know that he is a historian, that he headed the Institute of National Remembrance, that he has repeatedly spoken about Ukrainian-Polish history and dealt with issues surrounding the Volyn tragedy. So perhaps he simply needs to move away from his old role a little and transition into his new one,” Kwasniewski said.

Asked to clarify whether he believes the current President of Poland has not yet moved beyond his former role as head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, Kwasniewski replied:“When it comes to Ukrainian issues - unfortunately, no.”

According to him, high-level relations between Poland and Ukraine are essential – at the presidential, governmental and ministerial levels – and any avoidance of such engagement, whether by the Ukrainian or Polish side,“would be a big mistake.”

At the same time, Kwasniewski believes that the arguments for building strategic Polish-Ukrainian relations are so strong that, ultimately, even those who have serious doubts will have to accept them.

According to the former Polish President, even under an unfavorable scenario – if Putin does not leave Donetsk and Crimea and some form of ceasefire is reached – Ukraine, in his view, will nevertheless remain a major European country with a large market, substantial human resources and enormous opportunities for business and tourism.

“Whether we like it or not, Ukraine cannot be treated as some temporary or seasonal phenomenon. It will be a permanent element of the new European architecture,” the former Polish President stressed, adding that Poland should play a leading role in this as a neighbor and a major European country.

Kwasniewski also drew a parallel with his own experience of building relations with Ukraine during Leonid Kuchma's presidency, noting that the policy at the time was based on reality, arguments, needs and interests rather than emotions.

“Today's policy is much more dependent on emotions, opinion polls and social media. In this information frenzy, it is really very easy to make mistakes,” the Kwasniewski concluded.

niewski criticizes Witkoff for having 'full trust' in Puti

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish President Karol Nawrocki does not plan to visit Kyiv in the coming months, although dialogue between the offices of the two presidents is ongoing.

Before being elected president of Poland, Nawrocki served as head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance from 2021 to 2025.

Photo: com/aleksander