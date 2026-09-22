Zelensky Meets Von Der Leyen In New York

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“At a time when Russia is carrying out brutal attacks on our people – and even now, during the UN General Assembly, air raid alerts are ongoing in many regions because of drones and ballistic missiles – signals about lifting sanctions on individual Russian oligarchs are self-defeating and counterproductive. Wars end through resolve and strength, not concessions to the aggressor's entourage,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her readiness to work on adding more Russian individuals to the EU sanctions lists.

“These are the kinds of steps that bring a just peace and guaranteed security closer,” he stressed.

The meeting also focused on Ukraine's financial resilience this year and next.

“We are grateful for the EU's decision on the €90 billion loan, and Ukraine is meeting its commitments under the loan to cover as much of the budget gap as possible. We agreed that our teams will work on other ways to provide financial support as well,” the head of state said.

meets Frederiksen to discuss EU sanctions and financial suppor

As reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier said that removing Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the EU sanctions lists would send the wrong signal to Moscow.