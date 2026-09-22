“Moscow Is Celebrating Because It Got What It Wanted”: Sybiha On EU Sanctions Lifted On Usmanov, Fridman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Sybiha's post on X.

“The decision to remove Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list is shameful and unjustified,” Sybiha wrote.

The minister said that the removal of the two Russian oligarchs from the sanctions list had sparked celebrations in Moscow.

“Moscow is celebrating because it got what it wanted: a sense of impunity, the humiliation of the EU, and division among Europeans,” the post reads.

At the same time, the official proposed an alternative course of action for EU member states.

“However, there is still a way to spoil the celebrations in Moscow. I urge all EU member states to immediately announce the introduction of their own national sanctions against these two individuals,” Sybiha wrote.

FM Sybiha: Removingand Friedman from sanctions lists would send wrong signal to Moscow

As previously reported by Ukrinform, today the Council of the EU decided to extend for 36 months, until September 22, 2029, the restrictive measures against individuals responsible for actions undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

The existing restrictive measures apply to more than 3,000 individuals and entities and include travel restrictions on individuals, asset freezes, and a prohibition on making funds or other economic resources available to the individuals and entities included on the sanctions list.