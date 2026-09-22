Zelensky, Trump Begin Meeting In New York
The presidents agreed to meet during a phone call ahead of Zelensky's trip to New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.Read also: Zelensky meets Frederiksen to discuss EU sanctions and financial support
As previously reported by Ukrinform, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the presidents will discuss the possibility of an energy ceasefir in the war with Russia.
Zelensky earlier said that if an energy ceasefire were agreed, Russia should not strike Ukrainian energy facilities with any type of weapon.
During his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said that the United States hoped peace between Ukraine and Russia would be achieved“sooner than expected.”
Photo: Office of the President
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