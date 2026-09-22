SOF Conduct Raid On Enemy Position On Eastern Axis
“Acting covertly, the SOF operators infiltrated the area of operations and detected an enemy position. The enemy was offered the opportunity to surrender but refused,” the statement said.
The SOF operators then cleared the dugout. As a result of the direct action, one Russian serviceman was killed, while weapons and documents were also seized.
“Compliance or consequence - this is the principle governing the work of special units: the enemy has only one chance to make a choice. When the wrong choice is made, the operators make the decision,” the SOF stressed.Read also: Ukrainian SOF destroy Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk region overnight
As previously reported by Ukrinform, SOF units, as a result ofspecial operations on the Donetsk axis, obtained valuable intelligence, radios, maps, and other important equipment belonging to the Russian invaders.
Photo for illustrative purposes, provided by Ukraine's Defense Ministry
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