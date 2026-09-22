“I Hope We Will End This War” -- Zelensky At A Meeting With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President's YouTube channel is broadcasting the beginning of the meeting, while Ukrinform is retransmitting the event.

The heads of state agreed to meet during a phone call ahead of Zelensky's trip to New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

“I hope we will end this war, and President Trump will help us end it. I think we have to do this as quickly as possible, preferably before winter,” Zelensky said.

He also thanked Donald Trump for signing the legislation initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham, which could significantly toughen sanctions against Russia.

Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also attending the meeting on the U.S. side.

says at UNGA that peace between Ukraine and Russia to be reached soo

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Fesenko, chairman of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, told Ukrinform that the presidents' meeting would likely focus on resuming talks in a trilateral format, an energy truce, and a ceasefire in the Black Sea.