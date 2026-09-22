Von Der Leyen Promises To Step Up Defense Support For Ukraine
“Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, Europe is working harder than ever to strengthen Ukraine's defence. Our new anti-ballistic programme can help rapidly scale up production,” she wrote.
The European Commission president promised to provide Ukraine with additional defense support, as well as budgetary assistance as reforms in the Verkhovna Rada advance:
“More defence support is coming. And as reforms in the Rada progress, more budget support too. We have €37 billion still available in this calendar year."Read also: Ukraine to be enabler of EU's future security architecture – MEP
Von der Leyen noted that her main message to every leader at the UN General Assembly was that everyone“must step up efforts to protect Ukraine”
“In New York, my message to every leader is clear: we must all step up support for Ukraine's defence”, the post reads.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said during his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen that lifting sanctions on certain Russian oligarchs appears suicidal and counterproductive.
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