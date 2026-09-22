Jordan, Arab, Islamic Nations Call For Full Gaza Plan Implementation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Arab and Islamic countries on Monday called for the full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, stressing the need to preserve the ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian aid and advance reconstruction efforts.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the foreign ministers of Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt expressed deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

The ministers called on Israel to immediately fulfil its outstanding commitments under the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and early recovery supplies and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.

They also stressed the imperative of preserving the ceasefire and ending all violations, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministers stressed that the Road Map constitutes an integral part of the Comprehensive Plan and provides the implementation framework for advancing its second phase, including decommissioning alongside a full Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), the assumption by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) of its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip and the launch of early recovery and reconstruction efforts across Gaza.

They also called on all parties to fulfil their respective commitments in good faith and without delay.

The ministers reiterated their categorical rejection of any measures aimed at the expulsion or forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland or attempts to alter the territorial or demographic composition of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They also condemned all illegal measures aimed at strengthening Israeli control and advancing annexation, including accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation, the demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism and forced displacement, and called for their immediate reversal.

They also expressed concern over measures undermining the historical and legal status quo of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The ministers welcomed recent measures taken by the UK, as well as broader national and European efforts, in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, including measures to stop trade with illegal Israeli settlements.

They also called for further effective measures to end settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence.

The top diplomats also stressed that Gaza must remain an integral part of Palestinian territory. They reiterated that implementation of the Comprehensive Plan must contribute to the reunification of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

They also stressed support for a "credible and irreversible" pathway towards the exercise of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the realisation of a sovereign, viable and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital through implementation of the two-state solution.

The ministers commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump and underscored the indispensable role of the US in ensuring implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.

They also called for sustained and active US engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfil their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to implementation of the Road Map.

They stressed that tangible progress on the ground would strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and create much-needed momentum.

The ministers also reiterated their readiness to continue working collectively with the US, the Board of Peace, the Palestinian Authority and all relevant parties to advance full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, fulfil their right to self-determination and independent statehood and achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.