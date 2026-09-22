Senate President Says King's UN Address Confronts International Community With Legal, Moral Responsibilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) directly confronted the international community with its legal, human, and moral responsibilities to end regional conflicts before they solidify into permanent realities, Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez said on Tuesday.

In an official statement released on Tuesday evening, Al-Fayez described the monarch's speech as decisive, clear, and powerful. He noted that the king delivered a comprehensive assessment of regional destabilization, detailing Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank and Gaza including illegal settlement expansion, land confiscation, home demolitions, and forced displacement warning that such actions risk plunging the broader Middle East into deeper chaos.

Al-Fayez highlighted the king's emphasis on how regional instability directly impacts global economic and human security. He referenced the monarch's observations on broader geopolitical friction including the regional fallout of the U.S.-Israeli-Iranian confrontation and conflicts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Sudan pointing out that the resulting disruptions to energy supplies, trade, and food security directly affect ordinary households worldwide, from Mumbai to Madrid to Minnesota.

The Senate President noted that King Abdullah addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing evidence that at least 300 Palestinian children were killed during the first 300 days of the presumed ceasefire, while Jordanian field hospitals faced direct targeting. Al-Fayez added that despite peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve a framework to end the war, the current Israeli government continues to ignore agreements, maintain attacks on civilian infrastructure, and restrict Palestinians to less than one-third of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Fayez praised the monarch for dismantling official Israeli pretexts regarding the West Bank, emphasizing that the destruction of Palestinian homes is forced displacement rather than law enforcement, land seizures constitute illegal annexation rather than administrative registration, restrictive checkpoints represent a system of control rather than security infrastructure, and organized violence against Palestinian communities cannot be dismissed as mere settler unrest.

The Senate President emphasized the king's warning regarding Israeli military incursions into southern Syria and attempts to alter ground realities near Jordan's northern border. He reaffirmed that any threat to Jordan's northern borders or its critical water security constitutes a direct threat to national security, stating that Jordan will aggressively combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and external security threats while maintaining its defensive capabilities and regional economic ties.

Al-Fayez concluded by reaffirming that the Senate and the Jordanian people stand firmly behind King Abdullah in defending national sovereignty, upholding the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and advancing a just and lasting peace.

//Petra// AF