GFJTU Chief Backs King's UN Address, Highlighting National Security, Economic Priorities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) embodies Jordan's firm stance on regional and international issues, offering a clear vision for defending security, stability, justice, and human rights, General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) President Khaled Al-Fanatsah said in a statement on Tuesday.

Al-Fanatsah stated that the monarch's assertion that events in Gaza and the West Bank stem from a unified policy underscores Jordan's steadfast defense of Palestinian rights. He reiterated the king's rejection of forced displacement, settlement expansion, and land annexation, emphasizing that a just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved by ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The union leader highlighted the king's firm warning that any threat to Jordan's northern borders or its water security constitutes a direct threat to national security, affirming that the labor movement stands fully behind the kingdom's national priorities and sovereign interests.

Al-Fanatsah also noted that the monarch's emphasis on expanding economic, trade, and technological partnerships alongside managing regional crises reflects a strategic commitment to national development. Strengthening the domestic economy, he added, is essential for driving job creation, enhancing social protection, and improving living standards for workers across the country.

He praised the king's declaration that Jordan's commitment to diplomacy and peace is rooted in principles rather than weakness, concluding that the royal speech provided an integrated framework for protecting Jordan's supreme interests while advocating for regional justice.

//Petra// AF