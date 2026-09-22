GUVS Commends King's UN Address, Stressing International Humanitarian Obligations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- General Union of Voluntary Societies (GUVS) President Amer Al-Khawaldeh praised the contents of His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, emphasizing the king's call for global accountability toward pressing humanitarian crises and the rejection of normalization surrounding wartime suffering.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Al-Khawaldeh stated that the royal address placed the international community directly before its obligations regarding the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip. He noted that mitigating human suffering requires urgent international action to protect civilians and preserve human dignity.

Al-Khawaldeh highlighted the king's assertion that universal principles must remain steadfast regardless of shifting global media attention or competing geopolitical priorities. Victims of war, armed conflict, and forced displacement require sustained humanitarian responses rather than transient international interest, he added.

The union chief noted that the king's commentary on protracted crises underscores the necessity for international institutions to enforce international law effectively and prioritize basic living conditions for affected populations. He reaffirmed that Jordan's continued support for the Palestinian people and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reflects the kingdom's unwavering commitment to the humanitarian dimensions of the Palestinian cause.

Al-Khawaldeh concluded by highlighting the vital role of charitable and civil society organizations in fostering social solidarity and assisting vulnerable communities, stressing that coordinating efforts with official bodies and international relief agencies is essential for meeting growing humanitarian demands.

//Petra// AF