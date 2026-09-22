JEDCO Concludes Workshop On Commercial Franchising And Business Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) concluded a specialized two-day training workshop titled "Commercial Franchising The Path Towards Expansion and Excellence" on Tuesday.

Held on September 21–22, the workshop drew around 50 business owners and entrepreneurs to enhance the readiness of Jordanian enterprises to expand their brands, scale operations, and access new local, regional, and international markets.

JEDCO CEO Ghaleb Hijazi emphasized that franchising offers a viable strategic pathway for Jordanian enterprises to transform local commercial success into scalable growth models. He noted that equipping business owners with practical knowledge and tools to evaluate expansion options remains central to JEDCO's strategy to bolster the competitiveness and market access of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The training covered key operational and legal pillars, including franchise legal frameworks, financial model development, operational manual preparation, franchise marketing, brand identity standardization across branches, key performance indicators (KPIs), and step-by-step methodologies for building fully integrated franchise systems.

Expert trainer Numan Abu Rumaila highlighted JEDCO's role in promoting franchising as a structured expansion mechanism. Abu Rumaila stressed that franchise readiness extends beyond profitability, requiring businesses to establish documented, repeatable operating models, clear quality controls, and robust staff training systems to ensure sustainable growth.

Participants were also provided with practical self-assessment tools to gauge their current operational readiness before committing to franchise expansion.

//Petra// AF