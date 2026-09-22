Russia Lifts Grain Export Duties To Facilitate Global Agricultural Trade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Russian government announced on Tuesday the cancellation of export duties on all types of grain, aiming to regulate agricultural export flows amid ongoing harvesting operations and growing crop surpluses designated for international markets.

In an official press statement, the Russian government stated that the decision applies to grain exports across the board as part of broader measures to regulate the domestic agricultural market and facilitate the access of Russian produce to foreign buyers over the coming period.

//Petra// AF